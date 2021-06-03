Agencies, organizations continue to support Covid-19 fund

Particularly, staffs and officials of the Ministry of Planning and Investment donated VND2.05 billion (US$89 million), including VND1 billion (US$43.400) for Vaccine Fund and VND1.05 billion (US$45.600) for Bac Giang and Bac Ninh provinces, National Assembly reporters and friends donated VND200 million (US$8700), Central Inspection Commission contributed VND115 million (US$5,000), etc.
Previously, on June 1, a delegation of State Bank had supported a financial package for Bac Ninh and Bac Giang provinces, where are seriously suffering from the Covid-19 pandemic worth VND5 billion (US$217,000) for each locality.
According to the Ministry of Finance, the national budget has spent over VND8 trillion (US$348 million) to implement the Covid-19 prevention and control measures so far. Of which, VND6,100 billion (US$265 million) has been used for purchasing medical supplies and equipment, Vaccine Covid-19 and VND760 billion (nearly US$33 million) has been spent for supporting the localities.
Besides that, VND13,100 billion (US$568 million) from the national budget has spent for supporting over 13 million people struggling difficulties due to Covid-19 pandemic, including nearly 8,000 the poor ones, nearly three million people under social sponsorship, over one million people of meritorious services to the country's revolution and 1.3 million unemployed ones.