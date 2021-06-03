Agencies, organizations continue to support Covid-19 fund

Particularly, staffs and officials of the Ministry of Planning and Investment donated VND2.05 billion (US$89 million), including VND1 billion (US$43.400) for Vaccine Fund and VND1.05 billion (US$45.600) for Bac Giang and Bac Ninh provinces, National Assembly reporters and friends donated VND200 million (US$8700), Central Inspection Commission contributed VND115 million (US$5,000), etc.



Previously, on June 1, a delegation of State Bank had supported a financial package for Bac Ninh and Bac Giang provinces, where are seriously suffering from the Covid-19 pandemic worth VND5 billion (US$217,000) for each locality.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the national budget has spent over VND8 trillion (US$348 million) to implement the Covid-19 prevention and control measures so far. Of which, VND6,100 billion (US$265 million) has been used for purchasing medical supplies and equipment, Vaccine Covid-19 and VND760 billion (nearly US$33 million) has been spent for supporting the localities.

Besides that, VND13,100 billion (US$568 million) from the national budget has spent for supporting over 13 million people struggling difficulties due to Covid-19 pandemic, including nearly 8,000 the poor ones, nearly three million people under social sponsorship, over one million people of meritorious services to the country's revolution and 1.3 million unemployed ones.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong