Agriculture always important pillar to help country overcome difficulty: PM

He made the statement at the meeting organized by the Vietnam Central Farmer Association yesterday in Hanoi to celebrate the association’s 90th anniversary when it was awarded Ho Chi Minh Medal. President and Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong also sent a flower basket to congratulate.



PM Phuc emphasized the significant role of farmer associations in cities and provinces in encouraging people to organize movements and campaigns to contribute to the national target program on building new-style rural areas.

He spoke that through 90 years of building and developing, farmers and their association have grown dramatically with contributions to the country’s growth.

In 35 years of renovation and international integration, the Vietnam Central Farmer Association has been a bridge to connect the Party, the government and farmers.

He added that the association has submitted agricultural development and rural building proposal to meet the criteria of the national target program on building new-style rural areas.

PM Phuc affirmed that the awarding of Ho Chi Minh medal proves the association’s great contribution to the agricultural sector. He wanted the association to continuously change to develop more in the new phase.

Mr. Phuc also required agricultural associations in all levels to take heed of human resource training to improve its efficiency as well as expand its sub-divisions and members’ models of business in a bid to alleviate sustainable poverty.

By Van Phuc - Translated by Anh Quan