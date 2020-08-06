AIPA 41 to be held online in September

Ngan, who is also Chair of AIPA 41, revealed the information while chairing the second meeting of the National Steering Committee and the Organising Committee for AIPA 41 in Hanoi on August 5.



She highlighted the significance of preparations for the event, from technical infrastructure to content, logistics, and communications work, saying content preparation requires close coordination between relevant agencies in order to find consensus among AIPA member and observer countries.



Following the first meeting of the National Steering Committee and the Organising Committee for AIPA 41 in November last year, the head of the Organising Committee signed a decision establishing the AIPA41 National Secretariat and sub-committees, which have adjusted the organisation of AIPA 41 towards teleconferencing.



Ngan sent a letter last March to heads of AIPA member legislatures and the AIPA Secretary General on the COVID-19 pandemic, calling on them to join hands with government in the fight. Her appeal a received a warm response in AIPA member parliaments.



The ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly was also held online within the 36th ASEAN Summit in June.



In June and July, the NA successfully organised the third meeting of the AIPA Advisory Council on Dangerous Drugs and the Parliamentary Partnership on Educational and Cultural Cooperation for Sustainable Development.