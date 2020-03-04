Air passengers to receive free meals before traveling to isolated places

The ACV has also required that airports must report flight details of planes returning from the epidemic-affected areas or carrying passengers infected by SARS‐CoV‐2, including the number of infected travelers who will be taken to an isolated facility and isolated places receiving passengers.



Airports have also to offer hand sanitizing liquid, gloves and masks for their entire staff.

According to ACV, the virus has been detected in more than 70 countries, including countries and territories with direct routes to Vietnam such as South Korea, Japan, France, Singapore, Taiwan (China).





By Bch Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh