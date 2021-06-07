Airlines required to give priority to flights carrying Covid-19 vaccines

Airlines are required to give priority to flights carrying Covid-19 vaccines



At the same time, the cabin crews need to show detailed flight purpose to be easily identified and given priority for landing, thereby shortening the transportation duration and ensuring the quality of the vaccine.





Following CAAV, with the Vietnamese Government’s encouragement policy of importing Covid-19 vaccines, the massive flights carrying vaccines are expected to arrive and transit in Vietnam in the upcoming time.Accordingly, CAAV required the airlines to fulfill the form of carrying vaccines on the flight permit application when they perform the flights.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong