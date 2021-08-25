All resources focus on caring for people’s health, protecting residents' life

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong chairs a meeting on the pandemic situation and implementation of urgent measures to prevent and control the Covid-19 epidemic in HCMC and Southern localities on August 24. (Photo: VNA)

Key missions are also ensuring sufficient supply of essential goods for locals amid the implementation of more stringent social distancing measures, guaranteeing the carrying out of social distancing order, well organizing the burial and cremation of Covid-19 victims, quickly implementing vaccination drives, especially in the worst-affected localities.



Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong highly appreciated and extended thanks to functional departments, localities’ authorities, chapters of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in cities and provinces, international friends, organizations, businesses and individuals at home and abroad for their great contribution to the country’s fight against the virus.

He also praised frontline workers including healthcare professionals, military and police officers, social workers and volunteers in protecting the people’s health and caring for residents.

At the meeting, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has been assigned to be head of the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control.

Attending the conference were President Nguyen Xuan Phuc , Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue, Standing member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Vo Van Thuong.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh