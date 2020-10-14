All-out efforts to search for missing people at hydropower plant landslide

The Deputy Prime Minister made the instruction at a working session on October 13 with the search and rescue steering team stationed in Phong Xuan commune, Phong Dien district, Thua Thien-Hue.



After receiving a phone call from a local resident about a landslide in the area of the Rao Trang 3 at noon on October 12, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Phan Thien Dinh sent a 21-strong team for search and rescue to the area, including local officials and military.



The team had to leave their cars on the road due to flood and continued on foot. They stopped at the Song Bo forest rangers’ office for the night but at 0am on October 13, a landslide occurred, burying the house where the team were staying. Initial reports said eight managed to escaped, but 13 are still missing, including 11 army officers and two local leaders.



Besides, 17 workers at the power plant are also missing. The power plant is now isolated as roads leading to the plant are blocked after flooding has triggered many landslides.



Thua Thien-Hue authorities and the Defence Ministry have sent military units and machinery to clear the roads leading to the sites of the landslides.



Two working groups led by Deputy Defence Minister Nguyen Tan Cuong and deputy head of the Government Office Tran Van Son have arrived at the site to direct the effort.



The Rao Trang 3 hydro power plant is under construction.