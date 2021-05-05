Amnesty must be carried out strictly, transparently: State President

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the working session (Photo: VNA)



Amnesties on special occasions, holidays, or major national events aim to encourage prisoners to rehabilitate themselves and qualify for amnesty policies, and the implementation of the law on amnesty demonstrates the orientation towards building a law-ruled Socialist State of Vietnam, he stated.

He made the comments while working with leaders of relevant agencies on the enforcement of the 2018 Law on Amnesty, on May 4.Amnesty is a major policy of the Party and State, demonstrating the humanity of the regime and holding great political, economic, social, and diplomatic significance, Phuc said, adding that it affirms the special policy of clemency held by the Party and State for inmates with good results in studying, training, and rehabilitation.The President asked the Ministry of Public Security and relevant agencies to propose major regulations on amnesty in the time to come.According to an assessment from the Ministry of Public Security, the 2018 Law on Amnesty has basically addressed the shortcomings in the 2007 version in order to improve the effectiveness of amnesty work.After the National Assembly adopted the Law on Amnesty in 2007, Vietnam’s State President has granted seven different amnesties, under which a total of 87,000 inmates have been freed ahead of their scheduled release dates.