An Giang determined to protect residents’ lives, assets

Due to serious erosion in An Giang, leaders of the provincial People’s Committee and state competent agencies yesterday made a tour to localities to find out long-term solutions.



The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development have measured the length of Tien, Hau, Vam Nao, Binh Di, Chau Doc, Cai Vung rivers and Tan An, Ong Chuong, Cai San canals to give a forecast.

As a result, 52 river sections are at high risk of erosion. Compared to last year prediction, the number of rivers at risk of erosion maintained but its length has been expanded especially in small canals.

Therefore, state competent agencies and local administrations should keep trach on these eroded sections to give "precautionary" advice, issue timely warning to residents as well as come up with solutions such as dredging rivers, and evacuation of residents out of dangerous areas.

Last year, An Giang reported 46 eroded sections along rivers and canals with the length of 3,470 meters. Four houses totally fell into rivers and a part of another house fell into river. People in 146 houses had to be evacuated to safer shelters. Loss was estimated at VND32.68 billion.





By Phan Thanh - Translated by Dan Thuy