An Giang halts public passenger vehicles passing through HCMC, Long An

The Department of Transport of An Giang Province yesterday announced the suspension of all public passenger transportation activities from the Mekong Delta province to Ho Chi Minh City and Long An amidst the current complicated and unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic situation, starting from May 30 upon new notification. 
Accordingly, the requirement is applied for fixed passenger bus routes, business vehicles, tourism vehicles and taxic cabs.
The Department of Transport of An Giang required the People’s Committee at all levels in the province to coordinate with the department and other relevant units to check and survey the compliance with the suspension requirement as mentioned above.

In addition, Chairman of the People’s Committee of An Giang Province Nguyen Thanh Binh required the suspension of all mass-gathering religious activities from May 29.
In case of must-organized cases, it is obligated to follow the Covid-19 pandemic prevent and control regulations of the Ministry of Health.

By Nguyen Thanh- Translated by Huyen Huong

