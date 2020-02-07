  1. National

An Giang strives to have 80 percent employed rural laborers

The Mekong Delta Province of An Giang is striving to have 80 percent rural laborers to be employed this year.
The provincial Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs said that this year, the province will allocate VND14.5 billion (US$623,466) spend on training rural laborers in a bid to have 80 percent of employed laborers.
The province will organize 469 training courses for 12, 000 residents including 200 agricultural courses for 5,000 employees and 269 non-agricultural courses for 7,000 other residents.
The province will support people with disabilities, poor ethnic minority people, those serving in the country’s revolution, families whose economic condition at near-poor and poor line and women.
These above-mention special people will also receive meal fee of VND30,000 per person a day and travel fee of VND 300,000 per person a course if they live far away.
Additionally, rural laborers will enjoy preferential interest rate if they borrow money for starting business after finishing the training courses.

