An Giang strives to have 80 percent employed rural laborers

The provincial Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs said that this year, the province will allocate VND14.5 billion (US$623,466) spend on training rural laborers in a bid to have 80 percent of employed laborers.



The province will organize 469 training courses for 12, 000 residents including 200 agricultural courses for 5,000 employees and 269 non-agricultural courses for 7,000 other residents.

The province will support people with disabilities, poor ethnic minority people, those serving in the country’s revolution, families whose economic condition at near-poor and poor line and women.

These above-mention special people will also receive meal fee of VND30,000 per person a day and travel fee of VND 300,000 per person a course if they live far away.

Additionally, rural laborers will enjoy preferential interest rate if they borrow money for starting business after finishing the training courses.





By Thao Nga - Translated by Anh Quan