Architect Vo Trong Nghia wins more international awards

Two projects by Vietnamese architect Vo Trong Nghia recently won the FuturArc Green Leadership Award 2020.

Vo Trong Nghia's "Thang House" work (Photo: Internet)

Accordingly, his "Thang House" work, built in the central city of Da Nang, won the residential-single house category. Meanwhile, the Viettel Academy won the Merit award in the academy-office category.  

The award is held to find green buildings - be it new, renewable, re-engineered or feature-converted, and include six categories of residential-single house, residential-townhouse, commerce, academy-office, urban area, and social development project.

