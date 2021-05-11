Army activates control system at highest level for COVID-19 prevention

While chairing a meeting of the Defence Ministry’s Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on the same day, San, who is also head of the committee, said he highly values the efforts of army units in fighting the pandemic and that early preparations would help reduce the risk of infection.

All officers and soldiers need to uphold their determination in “fighting the pandemic like fighting the enemy”, he said, affirming that the army has always been among the leading forces joining the Party, State, Government and people to combat the pandemic.

Participants said COVID-19 continues to be complicated and unpredictable around the world, especially in neighbouring countries, which poses a big threat to Vietnam.

To continue to minimise the number of infections and fatalities and contain the spread of the pandemic, military units must continue to strictly implement documents from the Government, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, the Central Military Commission, and the Defence Ministry and its Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, they said.

At the meeting (Photo: qdnd.vn)

