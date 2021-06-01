Arrivers to Lam Dong from Covid-19 hit areas must go to quarantine wards

Lam Dong Province ceases passenger vehicles, taxi from Covid-19- hit localities



Lam Dong Province also required a temporary suspension of all passenger vehicles and taxi from Covid-19 localities and halt of weddings, engagement ceremonies, birthdays, baby's 1st birthday parties.

All people coming to Lam Dong Province from Covid-19- hit localities must go to quarantine wards for 21 days.



Attendees of funeral ceremonies must strictly comply with 5K regulations of the Ministry of Health, including Khau trang (facemask)- disinfection (Khu khuan)- distance (Khoang cach)- no gathering (Khong tu tap)– health declaration (Khai bao y te) in the public places with a maximum of 30 people.

Earlier, Lam Dong Province had decided to halt all passenger vehicles from Ho Chi Minh City to the province from May 29 until further notice.

By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong