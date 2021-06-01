Arrivers to Lam Dong from Covid-19 hit areas must go to quarantine wards

Lam Dong Province ceases passenger vehicles, taxi from Covid-19- hit localities
Lam Dong Province also required a temporary suspension of all passenger vehicles and taxi from Covid-19 localities and halt of weddings, engagement ceremonies, birthdays, baby's 1st birthday parties.
All people coming to Lam Dong Province from Covid-19- hit localities must go to quarantine wards for 21 days.
Attendees of funeral ceremonies must strictly comply with 5K regulations of the Ministry of Health, including Khau trang (facemask)- disinfection (Khu khuan)- distance (Khoang cach)- no gathering (Khong tu tap)– health declaration (Khai bao y te) in the public places with a maximum of 30 people.Earlier, Lam Dong Province had decided to halt all passenger vehicles from Ho Chi Minh City to the province from May 29 until further notice.