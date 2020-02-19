ASEAN 2020: Vietnam chairs first meeting of ACCC in 2020

The meeting spoke highly of progress in the implementation of the 2025 Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity (MPAC 2025), with 12 out of 15 initiatives in five strategic fields of sustainable infrastructure, digital innovation, seamless logistics, regulatory excellence and people mobility already underway, and the remaining in the process of preparation.Participants adopted orientations and priorities during the year Vietnam holds the ASEAN Chairmanship and the 2020-2022 working plan in order to realise the MPAC.Specifically, ASEAN will give priority to projects under the three initiatives that are yet to be implemented, especially schemes on building data on commercial routes, a dictionary on ASEAN open data, developing digital platforms, enhancing vocational and human resources training in the new period.Delegates also highlighted the need to popularise contents and benefits of MPAC 2025, encourage the involvement of ASEAN’s specialised agencies in the implementation of MPAC 2025 projects, and strengthen mechanisms to link MPAC 2025 with initiatives to connect the region with partner countries.The ACCC was established with the aim to supervise MPAC 2025 implementation and report to the ASEAN Coordinating Council and the ASEAN Summit.The MPAC 2025 was adopted at the 28th ASEAN Summit in Vientiane, Laos in September 2016.

