ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting opens





It is the second ASEAN SOM meeting in 2020.At the conference, the countries exchanged views on the result implementation of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Nha Trang city in January which is the initial preparations for the 36th ASEAN Summit and relevant conferences in Da Nang in the next month.The countries agreed on the agenda of the ASEAN-New Zealand Commemorative Summit, which is scheduled to start immediately after the 36th ASEAN Summit.Besides, the delegates expressed their support for initiatives such as mid-term review in implementation of building the ASEAN Community after 2025, evaluate implementation of the ASEAN Charter, etc.

​ By Nguyen Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong