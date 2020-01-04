ASEAN Year 2020 logo announced

The logo, designed by Pham Ngoc Thuong from the southern province of Long An, will be used at all activities and events of ASEAN this year.

It incorporates the image of a lotus - the national flower of Vietnam – with the three multi-colourful petals representing the three pillars of the ASEAN Community, namely the ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC), the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) and the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC).

A flying chim lac - a legendary bird of Vietnam - symbolises the development, integration and prosperity of the bloc. The logo will be accompanied with the slogan ‘Cohesive and Responsive’.

The colours of the logo symbolise harmony, with yellow symbolising prosperity, optimism and joy; red meaning activeness and determination; while blue means peace, intelligence and belief.

The logo was selected from entries to design contest launched in April 2019. The contest received 167 entries sent by 61 artists nationwide.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Le Quang Tung said on the basis of the published logo, the National ASEAN 2020 Committee will officially launch communication campaigns to promote the ASEAN Year 2020.

The ASEAN Year 2020 in Vietnam will prioritise attention on strengthening regional solidarity and unity; maintaining an environment of peace, security, and stability; promoting regional, people-oriented, and people-centred connectivity; upholding ASEAN characteristics in effective adaptation to the Fourth Industrial Revolution; partnership for peace and sustainable development; and improving the bloc’s operational capacity.

Vietnamplus