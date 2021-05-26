Australia eyes comprehensive strategic partnership with Vietnam

Morrison affirmed that he attaches importance to advancing the bilateral relationship, and lauded achievements Vietnam has recorded in COVID-19 prevention and control, as well as socio-economic development and foreign affairs over the past time.



In reply, Chinh affirmed his willingness to closely coordinate with Morrison in developing the strategic partnership effectively, intensively and pragmatically.



He suggested Australia continue its technical support to Vietnam and further facilitate Vietnamese agricultural and aquatic products' access to the Australian market.



The PM called on Australia to encourage its firms to step up investment in Vietnam, and funnel its official development assistance (ODA) into infrastructure projects, agricultural development, poverty reduction, climate change response and high-quality personnel training in the Southeast Asian nation.



Chinh also noted a hope for stronger collaboration in military medicine and peace-keeping operations, and proposed Australia continue to create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community and students in the country.



He used the occasion to thank Australia for committing 40 million AUD (US$31.04 million) to support Vietnam’s COVID-19 vaccine procurement, pledging to closely cooperate with the Australian side to fruitfully implement the aid package.



The PM appealed to Australia to help Vietnam access the AstraZeneca vaccine produced in the country as soon as possible.



The two Government leaders consented to set higher targets in investment and trade links, towards sustainable recovery after the pandemic, soon complete and sign the Vietnam-Australia Enhanced Economic Engagement Strategy, forge collaboration in science and technology, and effectively implement the Vietnam-Australia Innovation Partnership for 2022-2025.



The two countries will also strengthen their cooperation at regional and international mechanisms and forums.



Praising Australia’s active role in ASEAN and Mekong Sub-region mechanisms, Chinh suggested the country implement tripartite cooperation with Laos and Cambodia, focusing on practical sectors that would improve socio-economic situation and personnel training.



Regarding the East Sea issue, the two PMs affirmed the significance of maintaining peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation and aviation, peacefully settling disputes on the basis of international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention of the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS) and effectively and fully realise the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), towards reaching a substantial and effective Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC).