Australia, Switzerland announce aid for flood-hit central Vietnam

The Australian government committed a further AUD2 million in support for Vietnam, as it responds to the impacts of prolonged, widespread floods and landslides in the central provinces, the embassy said in a statement.



“This builds on an early contribution of AUD100,000 toward initial humanitarian efforts.”

Australia’s contribution to relief efforts underway in Vietnam's central provinces will be delivered through humanitarian partners already working to support affected communities on the ground, including UNICEF Vietnam and non-government organisations through the Australian Humanitarian Partnership.

The Swiss government through the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation’s Humanitarian Aid is providing 300,000 Swiss Francs (VND7.6 billion) in emergency aid to people affected by the devastating floods caused by tropical storms and cyclones that hit the central region of Vietnam since early last month.

Responding to the emergency appeal of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies’ (IFRC), the Swiss emergency assistance will help the Vietnamese Red Cross to deliver assistance to and support the immediate and early recovery needs of 160,000 people for 12 months.

The primary focus of this assistance will be to provide shelter, livelihoods and basic needs, health, water, sanitation and hygiene promotion.

“The Swiss Embassy in Vietnam expresses its deepest condolences to the Vietnamese people for the loss of life and the destruction of property and crops as a result of the storms. We stand with the Government and the people of Vietnam as they mourn their loved ones,” a statement from the embassy reads.