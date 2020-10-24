Australia to provide AUD100,000 in immediate humanitarian support for Vietnam

Australian Ambassador to Vietnam, H.E. Ms Robyn Mudie “When Australia experienced devastating bushfires last summer, we felt the outpouring of support from the government and people of Vietnam. Today we stand in solidarity with Vietnam, as you grieve for lost loved ones and heroic first responders. We will continue monitoring relief requirements as the extent of the impact comes to light,” said the ambassador.



This humanitarian assistance will be delivered through the Australian Humanitarian Partnership. It will operate in tandem with Australia’s ongoing efforts to support Vietnam’s recovery from the global Covid-19 pandemic. This included the announcement of an immediate AUD10.5 million package of assistance in June.

By Anh Phuong – Translated by Dan Thuy