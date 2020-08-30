Authorities bring home 230 Vietnamese citizens from Taiwan

The flight was arranged by the Vietnamese authorities, Vietnam’s economic-culture office in Taiwan, the carrier, together with relevant agencies of Taiwan.



The passengers included the elderly, pregnant women, the ill, labourers with expired labour contracts, students without accommodations, stranded tourists, and others in extremely disadvantaged circumstances.



Security, safety and hygiene measures were carried out throughout the flight to protect their health and prevent the spread of COVID-19.



Upon landing at the Can Tho International Airport in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, those on board received health check-ups and were sent to concentrated quarantine facilities.



More flights are set to be conducted in the time ahead to repatriate Vietnamese citizens with disadvantaged circumstances, depending on their need and quarantine capacity at home.