The governmental decree 17/2020 issued lately to amend some articles of the previous decree 116/2017 on production, state competent agencies will make importing and sales of automobile’s business license invalid.



However, if violating enterprises can correct the violation within six months, the license’s validity will be restored whereas enterprises can’t correct the violation within six months, its license will be revoked.

The new decree will take effect from March 22, 2020.

Vietnamese government also issued the decree 18/2020 administrative fine on measurement and map.

The maximum fine will be VND50 million (US$ 2,155 ) on an individual and VND100 million on an organization plus supplementary punishment such as license revocation and certifications from three to twelve months and deportation.

A fine from VND30 million to VND50 million will be imposed on incorrect drawing of the country’s border line and publishing incorrect map of the country’s sovereignty.

The new decree will take effect from April 1, 2020.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Uyen Phuong