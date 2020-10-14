Awards honour outstanding press works in disaster prevention, control

The awards, with the main sponsorship of UNDP, Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN) and the Central Retail Group in the country, were organised on the occasion of the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction and the ASEAN Day for Disaster Management



The 2019 press awards, themed "Reducing Damage Caused by Natural Disasters - Proactively Adapting to Climate Change Begins with the Community", was created to recognise, commend, and reward episodes, organisations, and individuals making practical contributions towards the dissemination of information and communication on disaster risk management.

In the five and a half months following the launch of the awards, from October 10, 2019 to March 31, 2020, organisers received 896 submissions in the five categories of printed articles, articles from electronic newspapers, television reportages and documentary programmes, radio submissions, and press photos. The press awards attracted 602 journalists, reporters, and collaborators from more than 120 press agencies from the national to the local levels.

The organising committee awarded two first prizes, seven second prizes, 10 third prizes, and one for the Nhan dan (People) newspaper for the most entries submitted.

The authors of 13 consolation prizes, as well as the "Most Powerful Story" and "Most Impressive Image" were also honoured.

Nguyen Hoang Hiep, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development and head of the awards organising committee, said the work of the press not only deeply and closely reflects the situation of natural disasters in the country, but also offers many multi-dimensional perspectives on solutions and plans to support the prevention and reduction of risk in each specific situation, contributing to extensive communication and raising the sense of responsibility of the whole community in disaster risk management.

Meanwhile, UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Caitlin Wiesen said media play a vital role in disaster prevention, noting that before, during, after a disaster event, they provide critical information that enables leaders to make decisions and people to respond promptly.

“Working together, our joint efforts will contribute to a safer, more sustainable, and more prosperous Vietnam where no one is left behind,” she added.

At the end of the award ceremony, the Central Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Control and UNDP announced the second National Press Awards for Disaster Prevention in 2020, which will have the theme "For a Society Safe from Natural Disasters - Proactively Adapting to Climate Change".