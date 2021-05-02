Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province closes discos, bars, karaoke lounges

Besides, the Provincial People's Committee of Ba Ria-Vung Tau also assigned the police, the Department of Health, the Department of Culture and Sports, the Department of Tourism, the Department of Industry and Trade, related agencies in coordination with the People's Committees of districts and cities to strengthen inspection activities and strictly handle cases not complying with pandemic prevention regulations.

The province also requested the local people and tourists to strictly comply with the 5K recommendation of the Ministry of Health, namely “Khau trang” (face mask donning) – “Khu khuan” (disinfection) – “Khoang cach” (distancing) – “Khong tu tap” (no gathering) – “Khai bao y te” (health declaration), restrict the number of people at public places, reduce the number of guests at parties, strictly implement measures against the Covid-19 pandemic in weddings, mourning, religious ceremonies, etc.

By Nong Ngan-Translated by Huyen Huong