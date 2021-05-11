  1. National

Ba Ria- Vung Tau Province proposes soon upgrade for Con Dao airport

SGGP
The People's Committee of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province proposed the Ministry of Transport (MoT) to soon approve the planning and implementing investment and upgrade project of Con Dao airport in the period 2021-2022.
Earlier, the Ministry of Transport issued a document directing the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam to soon complete and submit the project dossiers to the Ministry of Transport before November 25, 2020 for appraisal and approval.

On December 16, 2020, MoT also sent a letter to the Ministry of Defense about the proposal of adjusting defense land related to the planning of Con Dao airport.
On March 31, 2021, the ministry continued to propose the Ministry of Defense to promptly approve the planning as well as area of defense land for the project approval. The Prime Minister has approved the project implementation in the medium-term public investment plan.

By Nong Ngan- Translated by Huyen Huong ​

