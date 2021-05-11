Ba Ria- Vung Tau Province proposes soon upgrade for Con Dao airport

On December 16, 2020, MoT also sent a letter to the Ministry of Defense about the proposal of adjusting defense land related to the planning of Con Dao airport.

Earlier, the Ministry of Transport issued a document directing the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam to soon complete and submit the project dossiers to the Ministry of Transport before November 25, 2020 for appraisal and approval.On March 31, 2021, the ministry continued to propose the Ministry of Defense to promptly approve the planning as well as area of defense land for the project approval. The Prime Minister has approved the project implementation in the medium-term public investment plan.

By Nong Ngan- Translated by Huyen Huong ​