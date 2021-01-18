Ba Ria-Vung Tau permits study of offshore wind power development

According to the FECON Energy Company’s project, the capacity of future turbines of the wind power plant at sea is estimated around 500MW. The area for the study will be 120 square kilometers off in Ba Ria- Vung Tau Province.



The plant will be connected to the national grid by a 220kV dual line with the length of 50 kilometers including 15 kilometers of aerial cables and 35 kilometers of submarine cables.

The Ba Ria – Vung Tau People’s Committee noticed the company to consider proposing support for fishermen if the project affects fishing activities in the area.





By Phu Ngan - Translated by Anh Quan