Bac Giang, Bac Ninh asked to control COVID-19 spread at industrial zones

An overview of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control's meeting (Photo: VNA)



Speaking at the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control’s online meeting with leaders of the two provinces, Dam, who is also head of the steering committee, suggested the Health Ministry’s special team in Bac Giang and local authorities combine Realtime-PCR testing and quick testing at current pandemic hotbeds, and speed up the self-collection of samples for quick tests among workers.

Bac Giang should collect samples for screening testing at places that have yet to detect any infections or districts that have yet to apply social distancing, and strengthen monitoring over people with symptoms of cough and fever, Dam said.

He agreed with the plan to rearrange production of enterprises in Bac Ninh’s industrial zones. Accordingly, the province temporarily allows a number of workers to stay at factories, and at the same time arrange accommodations outside factories for workers who have to work in shifts, and transport them to the factories safely.

However, the Deputy PM also stressed the threat of the pandemic spreading outside industrial zones, asking all localities to raise awareness and vigilance at the highest level.

Reporting at the meeting, Director of Bac Ninh’s Health Department To Thi Mai Hoa said that as of 12:00pm on May 27, the province had recorded 669 COVID-19 patients, with 5,056 "F1" cases who had direct contact with confirmed patients.

Notably, screening testing for workers at Khac Niem industrial cluster in Bac Ninh city on May 26 detected 19 workers positive for the coronavirus. Additional 40 cases were found on May 27.