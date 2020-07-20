Bac Lieu expands cultivation of world’s best rice varieties

ST 24 ranked third in the World’s Best Rice Contest in 2017 and ST 25 topped the contest last year.



For the 2020 summer – autumn rice crop, the province has undertaken field demonstrations for growing the two varieties for the benefit of 60 households in five districts and Gia Rai town on a combined area of 60ha.

After the crop is harvested, the area under the two varieties will be expanded to 3,500ha using the rice – shrimp rotation model this year, according to the provincial People’s Committee.

Under the rice - shrimp model, rice is grown in the rainy season and shrimp is bred in the dry season on the same rice field. Both are clean since farmers use few chemicals under the model.

The model will be adopted mostly in Hong Dan and Phuoc Long districts and Gia Rai town.

The provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and local authorities will call on companies to tie up with farmers for growing the two rice varieties and buying the output.

Besides the province’s field demonstration models, farmers in many areas are also growing ST 24 rice for the summer – autumn crop.

In Phuoc Long district, for instance, they are growing 500ha, according to the local People’s Committee.

Tran Quang Liem, Vice Chairman of the Phuoc Long District People’s Committee, said the district would work with the province’s Agriculture Extension Centre to teach farmers techniques to improve production.

In the 2019 rice crop during the rainy season, farmers planted ST 24 on 45ha in Phuoc Long district and 120ha in Hong Dan district.

Luu Hoang Ly, director of the department, said ST 24 and ST 25 have many advantages like being resistant to salinity and disease.

They provide average yields of 6.2 – 7.7 tons per hectare and offer farmers an income of VND30.8 – 38.5 million (US$1,330 – 1,660) per hectare per crop since they are highly popular varieties, he added.