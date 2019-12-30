Bac Ninh province offers Tet gifts, free bus tickets to workers

sggp
The Labor Union of the northern province of Bac Ninh in collaboration with the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor on September 29 held a ceremony in Yen Phong Industrial Zone 1 to hand over 7,000 bus tickets and 2,000 gifts to workers of industrial park.

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam offers gifts to workers. (Photo: Sggp)

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam offers gifts to workers. (Photo: Sggp)

Attending at the event was Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam and Chairman of Vietnam General Confederation of Labor, Nguyen Dinh Khang.
Speaking at the event, the Deputy Prime Minister highlighted the role of the labor union in 2019 and its activities that brought benefits to laborers.
He asked the labor unions of provinces and cities nationwide to support employees to return to their hometowns during the coming Tet holiday season.
In addition, laborers also had a chance to enjoy a discount of 10-70 percent when shopping at a trade fair for workers in the industrial park from September 27-29. On this occasion, the provincial Labor Union offered 55 presents to disadvantaged laborers.
Bac Ninh province offers Tet gifts, free bus tickets to workers ảnh 1 Chairman of Vietnam General Confederation of Labor, Nguyen Dinh Khang talks with workers in the event.
Bac Ninh province offers Tet gifts, free bus tickets to workers ảnh 2

By VAN PHUC – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags:

Other news

See more