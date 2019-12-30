Bac Ninh province offers Tet gifts, free bus tickets to workers

Attending at the event was Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam and Chairman of Vietnam General Confederation of Labor, Nguyen Dinh Khang.



Speaking at the event, the Deputy Prime Minister highlighted the role of the labor union in 2019 and its activities that brought benefits to laborers.

He asked the labor unions of provinces and cities nationwide to support employees to return to their hometowns during the coming Tet holiday season.

In addition, laborers also had a chance to enjoy a discount of 10-70 percent when shopping at a trade fair for workers in the industrial park from September 27-29. On this occasion, the provincial Labor Union offered 55 presents to disadvantaged laborers.

Chairman of Vietnam General Confederation of Labor, Nguyen Dinh Khang talks with workers in the event.



By VAN PHUC – Translated by Kim Khanh