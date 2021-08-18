BAOOV calls upon help from overseas Vietnamese business people in Covid-19 fight

BAOOV is calling upon the contribution of overseas Vietnamese business people in the combat against Covid-19 of their homeland like searching for vaccine supply. (Photo: SGGP)



BAOOV’s Standing Vice President cum General Secretary Peter Hong from Australia commented that the Covid-19 pandemic is creating havoc in Vietnam, resulting in serious property damages and several deaths. Many citizens in highly infected regions like Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai Province, or Binh Duong Province have lost their jobs and struggled with daily life.

Answering the call of General Secretary of Vietnam Communist Party Nguyen Phu Trong, on August 14, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh launched a special campaign called ‘The Whole Country Joins Hand in Covid-19 Prevention and Control to Ensure Victory’.

With the thinking that the overseas Vietnamese community is still a part of the Vietnamese and the awareness that the country is mobilizing all possible resources to combat against the latest Covid-19 outbreak, BAOOV is calling on the aid of all Vietnamese business people abroad to participate in the campaign via practical actions.

Peter Hong stated that recently, many members of BAOOV have actively taken part in the campaign ‘All Citizens Joins Hand in Covid-19 Prevention and Control’, launched by the Central Committee of Vietnam Fatherland Front, raising money for the National Covid-19 Vaccine Fund. These actions have been highly appreciated by the Government as they have helped to stop the virus spread and stabilize the socio-economic status in the country.

This time, to join in the Prime Minister’s campaign, 317 members of BAOOV in 38 nations are going to aid in the search for vaccine, medication, and medical equipment purchasing sources. They are planning to offer social security packages to those in need as well. These actions are expected to help Vietnam come back to the new normal status at the earliest time.

The efforts from overseas Vietnamese in many countries such as Singapore, Australia, Japan, Romania, Germany, the US, the Republic of Korea, and the United Arab Emirates have led to successful vaccine, medical equipment purchase contracts between Vietnam and foreign vaccine suppliers.

Peter Hong expressed his hope that in the upcoming time, more overseas Vietnamese business people can provide help within their power so that Vietnam can win this harsh fight against Covid-19.

By Manh Hoa – Translated by Vien Hong