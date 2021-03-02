More than 5 tones of agricultural products were offered free to the people by beauties, including the first runner-up of Miss Vietnam 2020, Pham Ngoc Phuong Anh; the first runner-up of Miss World Vietnam 2019, Nguyen Ha Kieu Loan; the second runner-up of Miss Vietnam 2018, Nguyen Thuy An; the second runner-up of Miss Vietnam 2014, Nguyen Lam Diem Trang; Miss Can Tho 2014 Huynh Thuy Vi.



The event took place on March 1 in HCMC is part of support program for Covid-19-affected people carried out by the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) in 13 cities and provinces which have recorded coronavirus community infections, namely Hai Duong, Quang Ninh, Gia Lai, Bac Ninh, Binh Duong, Hanoi, Bac Giang, Ho Chi Minh City, Hoa Binh, Ha Giang, Dien Bien, Hai Phong and Hung Yen. The campaign has been organized from the end of February to mid-March.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh