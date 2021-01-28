Ben Tre inaugurates Rach Mieu temporary ferry station

The newly retrofitted pier is located at the existing ferry, Song Thuan linking Song Thuan Commune in Tien Giang Province’s Chau Thanh District and Phu Tuc Commune in Ben Tre Province’s Chau Thanh District, about 9 km from the current Rach Mieu Bridge. The ferry stop worth VND70 billion (US$3 million) includes items of a waiting room, a ticket box, the embankment, an access bridge, a floating pontoon bridge.



In addition, the construction of a path leading to Rach Mieu temporary ferry stop has been kicked off at a capital of VND41 billion (US$1.7 million). The street running from the National Road 57C to the ferry station is designed for vechicles that weigh about 10 tons and have a speed of 60km per hour.

There are around 18,000 vehicles per day and night across Rach Mieu Bridge on the National Road 60 connecting provinces of Tien Giang and Ben Tre. The operation of Rach Mieu temporary ferry stop before the lunar New Year helps ease Tet overload and aims to meet the increasing travel demand of people while waiting for the completion of the new Rach Mieu Bridge No.2.

Rach Mieu Bridge No.2 is a cable-stayed bridge connecting Tien Giang and Ben Tre provinces. The bridge is designed with four lanes and will have a total length of 17.5 kilometers and be 17.5 meters in width with a total investment capital of more than VND5,000 billion (US$221 million). The project’s construction will be kicked off in 2021 and completed by 2025. It is expected to help reduce the traffic overloading on the current Rach Mieu Bridge.



At the opening ceremony



By Tin Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh