Ben Tre orients towards clean energy development

People’s Committee organized a meeting with participation of energy investors and leaders from agencies in related fields and the Southern Power Corporation.



At the conference, Ben Tre affirmed to concentrate on clean energy which is produced through methods that do not release greenhouse gases or any other pollutants such as solar energy, wind energy, hydropower, geothermal energy, and biomass energy.

In 2020, the Prime Minister has greenlighted six plants with a total capacity of 179.7MW in Ben Tre. Total capacity of wind energy projects awaiting for approval reached 5,370 MW.

Additionally, some other investors have been studying and completing paperwork for projects with capacity of 1,000 MW.

Furthermore, three more investors are researching power plants using Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) in Ben Tre’s three coastal districts with a total capacity of more than 7,000 MW.

The province is waiting for the approval of seven solar energy projects with total capacity of 336.98 MW which have been submitted to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

It is scheduled that the wind plant No.5 invested by Tan Hoan Cau Company in Thanh Phu District will produce electricity by end of 2020 to help boosting the province’s socio-economic growth.

By Tin Huy - Translated by Uyen Phuong