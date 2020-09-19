Primary statistics has shown that roofs of 22,562 houses in the central provinces of Thua Thien – Hue, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Da Nang and Quang Nam were blown off.



The national steering board on natural disaster prevention today reported one resident in Thua Thien – Hue Province died in the storm while other in Quang Tri was reportedly missing and 110 people got injured, most in Thua Thien – Hue.

Additional 10 houses in Thua Thien – Hue were totally collapsed and 79 houses in Quang Nam were submerged. Roads, paddy fields and orchards were inundated.

Therefore, the steering board proposed local administrations to soon help residents as well as updates of the weather forecast.

One man was swept away while crossing a Quat dam in the Central Province of Ha Tinh’s Huong Son District, Deputy Chairman of Son Giang Commune of Huong Son District Nguyen Duc Thang confirmed this morning.



Quat dam (Photo: SGGP)

By SGGP staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan