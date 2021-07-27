Bien Hoa City records over 1,500 cases of Covid-19

A map showcases the Covid-19 pandemic development in Bien Hoa City.

In the past 24 hours, Bien Hoa City recorded 149 more new infectious cases of Covid-19, bringing the total cases and suspected infections in the whole city to 1,589 ones. Of which, Hoa An Ward had the most numerous cases of 267 ones.





Besides that, 4,639 people having close contact with the Covid-19 patients are performing the centralized isolation order and 26,849 people are self-isolated at home.According to Dong Nai Province’s Department of Health, almost Covid-19 cases in Bien Hoa City are at the lock-downed wards.

By Tien Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong