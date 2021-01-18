Bien Hoa -Vung Tau expressway to receive US$293 million from State budget

The Prime Minister initially assigned the People’s Committee of Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province to send a preliminary feasibility study report for approval of the project's investment policy. However, the Ministry of Transport had not added the project to the list of the public investment plan for the medium term of 2021 – 2025 and the People’s Committee of Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province had faced difficulties in the implementation process of related works to start the project.As this reason, the Ministry of Transport suggested the Ministry of Planning and Investment to adjust the public investment plan for the medium term of 2021 – 2025 in order to provide State budget for the project. In December 2020, the Ministry of Transport was in charge of reviewing and updating the report to the Prime Minister for the approval of the project's investment policy under the public-private partnership (PPP) form.The Ministry of Transport is currently promptly carrying out relevant procedures to report the investment policy to competent authorities.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Huyen Huong