Biendong POC’s flag-salute ceremonies set Guinness Vietnam record

Ngo Huu Hai, General Director of Biendong POC receives the certificate from Guinness Vietnam (Source: petrovietnam.petrotimes.vn)



Biendong POC is currently the second largest supplier of gas in Vietnam and one of the major units of the PVN in oil and gas exploration and exploitation. The firm has shown strong performance in contributing to ensuring security at sea and affirming national sovereignty over sea and islands.

Hai Thach-Moc Tinh is about 320km southeast of the southern Vung Tau coast. It is the farthest oil and gas platform from the mainland of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PVN).The ceremony is a declaration of national sovereignty over sea and islands, helping educate participants on patriotism and national pride, inspiring them to work harder for national development.