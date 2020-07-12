  1. National

Binh Dinh Province builds thousands of apartments for low-income earners

SGGP
Twenty-four social housing projects supplying thousands of apartments have been approved by the People’s Committee of the Central Province of Binh Dinh according to the province’s plan for the period 2016-2020 and 2021-2025 , said Deputy Chairman Phan Cao Thang yesterday.

An social apartment for low-income earners is being built in Binh Dinh Province (Photo: SGGP)

To implement the Prime Minister’s decree 100/2015/ND-CP and decree 03/CT-TTg, Binh Dinh authority has taken heed of developing social houses for disadvantaged people by calling for investors in building social houses.
The province also has developed policies to attract investment in social housing projects.
Eight social housing projects including Hoang Van Thu, An Phu Thinh, Nam Nga 1 and 2, Ecohome Nhon Bin with more than 4,700 apartments have been built. It is estimated that around 2,400 apartments will be handed over to low-income earners this year.
Chairman of Binh Dinh Province People’s Committee Ho Quoc Dung added with approved social housing projects, the province will have nearly 1,700 apartments for poor people by 2025.

By Ngoc Oai - Translated by Uyen Phuong

