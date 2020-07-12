Binh Dinh Province builds thousands of apartments for low-income earners

To implement the Prime Minister’s decree 100/2015/ND-CP and decree 03/CT-TTg, Binh Dinh authority has taken heed of developing social houses for disadvantaged people by calling for investors in building social houses.

The province also has developed policies to attract investment in social housing projects.



Eight social housing projects including Hoang Van Thu, An Phu Thinh, Nam Nga 1 and 2, Ecohome Nhon Bin with more than 4,700 apartments have been built. It is estimated that around 2,400 apartments will be handed over to low-income earners this year.

Chairman of Binh Dinh Province People’s Committee Ho Quoc Dung added with approved social housing projects, the province will have nearly 1,700 apartments for poor people by 2025.





By Ngoc Oai - Translated by Uyen Phuong