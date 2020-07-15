Binh Dinh Province plans to turn Phu Cat into int’l airport

Accordingly, the People’s Committee of the central coastal province of Binh Dinh submitted a petition to the Government and the Prime Minister to consider the additional planning of Phu Cat Airport and turning it into an international airfield.



Phu Cat Airport has been sharply invested and ungraded to receive international flights in 2020. Under the plan, the terminal has been nearly completed to welcome more than 600 travelers during peak hours and 1.5 million people per year. The parking area is designed for around 7 planes.

The plan will meet travel demand of local and foreign visitors as well as promote the tourism industry of the province and neighboring areas.





By Ngoc Oai - Translated by Kim Khanh