Binh Dinh province seeks EUR11,352 for forest restoration

The project “Promoting Sustainable Forest Management and Forest Certification in Binh Dinh Province"



Particularly, the first component will use the capital of KFW for relending of value chain participants involved in production and trading of large timber forests, wood processing and exported forest products; notably, the linkages between businesses and foresters to expand the area of planted forests under the FSC Forest Certification.

Deputy Chairman of the People's Committee of Binh Dinh Province yesterday sent a report of investment policy of Sustainable Forest Restoration and Management Project in the Central and the Northern regions of Vietnam” (KfW9 Phase 1) worth more than VND105 billion (more than EUR4.2 million) to the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.KFW9 Phase 1 aims to improve results of forest management through application of sustainable forest management measures and afforestation support for increase in biological value, forest ecosystem service including habitat, protection of land and water resources, economic efficiency.The project focuses on special-use forest system and protective forest management; setting up community forest management activities; protection and restoration of protective forest; supporting households near forests to ensure their subsistence and income to serve sustainable forest management and protection, etc.It is expected that KFW9 Phase 1 will be implemented on tens of thousands of hectares of native forests across Binh Dinh Province’s districts of Vinh Thanh, An Lao, Tay Son and Phu Cat under the sponsor of German Government in the period of 2020-2026.Accordingly, the People's Committee of Binh Dinh Province and the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development are the project owners.Previously, the Deputy Chairman of Binh Dinh Provincial People's Committee also signed and sent a proposal of new project entitled “Promoting Sustainable Forest Management and Forest Certification in Binh Dinh Province” with a total investment capital of nearly VND243 billion (over EUR 9.5 million) to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.The project includes two main components of promoting sustainable forest management and forest certification, technical support.The second component will focus on legal assistance for forest allocation, building regional maps, technology transfer and seed assistance, etc.The First Phase of KFW9 Project in Binh Dinh Province has an important mean for local forest restoration and development.Acting Director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Binh Dinh Province Tran Van Phuc informed that if the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development approves the project, Binh Dinh Province will carry out two main goals of supporting for planting 10,000 hectares of large timber forests, helping participants to be grant afforestation certifications of the World Forest Management Board according to FSC standard.

By Ngoc Oai- Translated by Huyen Huong