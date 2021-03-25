Binh Dinh Province successfully contacts with 12 missing fishermen

By 8:00 a.m today, the Fisheries Department of Binh Dinh Province received information from fishing boat owner family about contacting with crewmembers. Currently, all the fishermen are safe.

Previously, at 8:12 p.m. of March 23, the Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue of Binh Dinh Province informed that fishing boat BD 93054 TS had lost contact on sea.Based on the initial information, the Provincial Fisheries Department indentified that the fishing boat was owned by fisherman Tran Thanh Liem, living in Cat Khanh Commune, Phu Cat District.According to the fishing boat owner, the fishing boat lost contact from March 21, the location and time of the last contact was defined at 3:00 p.m. of March 21. At this time, Mr. Liem's fishing vessel and 12 laborers were fishing far about 27 nautical miles of the South of Con Dao Island.The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Binh Dinh Province is currently working closely with relevant units to find out the reason of losing contact with the boat.

By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Huyen Huong