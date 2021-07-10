Binh Duong closes its largest wholesale market due to Covid-19 pandemic

Hang Bong Phu Hoa wholesale market in Binh Duong Province has been forced to temporarily shut down. (Photo: SGGP)

The market’s management unit, Trung Kien Company has to take responsibility to inform the market’s closure to sellers, require them to stop directly receiving and trading goods in the market and shift their sales and delivery online.



The People’s Committee of Thu Dau Mot City of the province has previously imposed social distancing order under the Directive No. 16/CT-TTg dated March 31, 2020 of the Prime Minister on urgent measures to prevent and control the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the same day, the chemical division 38 of the Military Zone 4 High Command sprayed disinfectant throughout affected parts of Dau Tieng District after recording 24 confirmed cases and one suspected.





By Xuan Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh