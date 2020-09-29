Binh Duong fines businesses for wastewater discharge into stream





Zuan Quan Nano Technology Vietnam Company Limited (Zuan Quan Vietnam), Branch of In Hui Cheng Company Limited, Thuong Hong Wood Company Limited and other business and production establishments received administrative fines nearing VND200 million (US$ 8,633) for the violation.In addition to the penalty, the local authorities have also called for the above-mentioned enterprises and production facilities to move into industrial zones for operation, strictly abide by the environmental regulations.Around 2- kilometer Cay Sao Stream flows through Tan Binh Ward, Di An City has been polluted with untreated wastewater discharges from companies, production and business establishments.

By Xuan Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong