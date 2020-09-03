Binh Duong reclaims 346ha rubber plantation for industrial parks

The reclaimed rubber plantation had been given to Phuoc Hoa Rubber Company to plant rubber trees until May, 2046.



According to managing board of the rubber company, rubber tree has had low productivity in the land for years; therefore, the land should be used for other purpose. The company is finishing formality to give back the land to project investor according to the present regulations.

Before, the provincial People’s Committee had approved the expansion project of Nam Tan Uyen industrial park.





By Xuan Trung - Translated by Uyen Phuong