Binh Duong to pilot home quarantine for asymptomatic Covid-19 patients

A field hospital for Covid-19 treatment is put into operation in Binh Duong.

The self-isolation will be applied for Covid-19 patients who are under treatment at medical facilities, Covid-19 cases and close contacts with coronavirus infectious patients without symptoms.

As for close contacts with Covid-19 cases who have fully performed seven-day isolation, if the test results in the first and seventh days under the PCR method are negative, they will be considered to self-isolate at home in the next seven days and shall carry out sample test again in the fourteenth day following the health sector.According to a report of the Provincial Department of Health of Binh Duong, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on August 2, the whole province recorded 453 more coronavirus cases, bringing the total infectious cases to 949 ones, a reduction of 1,230 cases compared to August 1.Since the fourth Covid-19 pandemic wave, there have been 17,807 coronavirus infectious cases in the Southeastern province, of which 1,792 have been recovered from the disease and 94 people have died due to Covid-19.

By Xuan Trung – Translated by Huyen Huong