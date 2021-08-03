  1. National

Binh Duong to pilot home quarantine for asymptomatic Covid-19 patients

SGGP
The People’s Committee of Binh Duong Province yesterday approved the policy of piloting home quarantine for asymptomatic novel coronavirus cases and assigned the Department of Health to issue detailed guidance about the specific conditions, subjects, process to implement the plan.
Binh Duong to pilot home quarantine for asymptomatic Covid-19 patients ảnh 1 A field hospital for Covid-19 treatment is put into operation in Binh Duong.
The self-isolation will be applied for Covid-19 patients who are under treatment at medical facilities, Covid-19 cases and close contacts with coronavirus infectious patients without symptoms. 
As for close contacts with Covid-19 cases who have fully performed seven-day isolation, if the test results in the first and seventh days under the PCR method are negative, they will be considered to self-isolate at home in the next seven days and shall carry out sample test again in the fourteenth day following the health sector.

According to a report of the Provincial Department of Health of Binh Duong, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on August 2, the whole province recorded 453 more coronavirus cases, bringing the total infectious cases to 949 ones, a reduction of 1,230 cases compared to August 1.

Since the fourth Covid-19 pandemic wave, there have been 17,807 coronavirus infectious cases in the Southeastern province, of which 1,792 have been recovered from the disease and 94 people have died due to Covid-19.

By Xuan Trung – Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more