Binh Phuoc carries out research on HCMC-Thu Dau Mot-Chon Thanh expressway

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung asked the People’ Committee of Binh Phuoc Province to coordinate with the Ministry of Transport to carry out the pre-feasibility study report on the expressway project, HCMC-Thu Dau Mot-Chon Thanh.

According to the development plan on high speed road network of Vietnam to 2020, orientation to 2030 approved by Prime Minister, the HCMC-Thu Dau Mot-Chon Thanh express way is 69 km long with 6-8 lanes. The project costing VND24,150 billion (US$1 billion) will be kicked off before 2030.
In addition, the expressway project connecting HCMC and the Southern provinces of Binh Duong and Binh Phuoc is in harmony with the detailed master plan on Ho Chi Minh road and the high speed road network of Vietnam.
As proposed by the People’ Committee of Binh Phuoc Province, the expressway will be built under the public–private partnership (PPP) and the build–operate–transfer (BOT) investment modes


By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh

