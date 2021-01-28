Binh Phuoc now boasts tallest sitting Buddha statue in Southeast Asia

The statue was erected on top of the pagoda’s main palace, which was built on an area of 8,100 sq m.

The two are among the major items at the Phat Quoc Van Thanh Pagoda complex.

On 117,726 sq m, the complex includes 24 large-scale items, each covering an area of more than 3,000 sq m. Construction began on January 5, 2017.

Since Buddhism arrived in Vietnam from India and China thousands of years ago, it has been mixed with local traditions and beliefs while contributing to shaping the country’s cultural heritage.

Vietnamplus