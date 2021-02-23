Binh Phuoc Province proposes construction of dual-use airport

The project aims to expand Hon Quan former military airport which was built in the resistance war against the French.



The provincial People’s Committee and specialists made a survey of the location of the airport project. Accordingly, the 100-ha Hon Quan airfield will be widened to about 400-500 hectares.

The local authorities have proposed the Prime Minister, the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Transport for an approval on managing the current airfield and building the expansion project of a dual-use airport for both economic development and defense tasks.

The construction of the new airport aims to redirect to the industrial development that has been submitted to the Prime Minister to expand and set up planning for new industrial zones in the province.





By Hoang Bac – Translated by Kim Khanh