Binh Phuoc starts work on National Highway No.13 expansion project

The 12.5 kilometer long project has 24-48 meter wide-road surface and pavement invested by the Binh Phuoc Province’s Management Board of Construction Investment Project with total capital of VND450 billion (US$19.4 million).The upgraded stretch will meet the needs of traffic and trade between provinces of the Southern Key Economic Zone and the Hoa Lu international border-gate economic zone, the neighboring country of Cambodia.

By Hoang Bac- Translated by Huyen Huong