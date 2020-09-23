Binh Phuoc starts work on National Highway No.13 expansion project

The 12.5 kilometer long project has 24-48 meter wide-road surface and pavement invested by the Binh Phuoc Province’s Management Board of Construction Investment Project with total capital of VND450 billion (US$19.4 million).
The upgraded stretch will meet the needs of traffic and trade between provinces of the Southern Key Economic Zone and the Hoa Lu international border-gate economic zone, the neighboring country of Cambodia.
The upgraded stretch will meet the needs of traffic and trade between provinces of the Southern Key Economic Zone and the Hoa Lu international border-gate economic zone, the neighboring country of Cambodia.