Binh Phuoc starts work on National Highway No.13 expansion project

The People’s Committee of Binh Phuoc Province yesterday held a groundbreaking ceremony for the upgrade and expansion project of the National Highway No.13 spreading from Loc Tan T-junction to the Hoa Lu International Border Gate in Loc Ninh District. 

A groundbreaking ceremony for upgrade and expansion project of the National Highway No.13 (photo:VNA)

The 12.5 kilometer long project has 24-48 meter wide-road surface and pavement invested by the Binh Phuoc Province’s Management Board of Construction Investment Project with total capital of VND450 billion (US$19.4 million). 

The upgraded stretch will meet the needs of traffic and trade between provinces of the Southern Key Economic Zone and the Hoa Lu international border-gate economic zone, the neighboring country of Cambodia. 

By Hoang Bac- Translated by Huyen Huong

