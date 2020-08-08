Binh Thuan Province closes public entertainment venues to cope with coronavirus

Entertainment facilities, such as cinemas, karaoke bars,massage parlors, bars, nightclubs would be closed. In addition, gatherings of events, festival, religious rituals, fairs, meetings, weddings, funerals involving many persons would be prohibited. These enhanced measures will take effect from 0:00 hour on August 8 until further notice.



Businesses that are allowed to continue operations are required to comply with the prevention and control measures, including providing protective clothings and hand sanitizing liquid to employees, measuring visitors’ body temperature and ensuring social distancing.

Binh Thuan is known as a capital of resort with a large number of visitors and foreign experts. The province has recently received nearly 3,000 people returning from the epidemic affected areas of Da Nang City and Quang Nam Province. The province has a high risk of transmission in COVID-19.





By Nguyen Tien - Translated by Kim Khanh