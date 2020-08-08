  1. National

Binh Thuan Province closes public entertainment venues to cope with coronavirus

The central coastal province of Binh Thuan announced to close entertainment facilities in the province to minimize COVID-19 exposure and reduce the risks of local transmission.

Binh Thuan Province strictly implement prevention and control measures to reduce the spread of infectious disease.

Entertainment facilities, such as cinemas, karaoke bars,massage parlors, bars, nightclubs would be closed. In addition, gatherings of events, festival, religious rituals, fairs, meetings, weddings, funerals involving many persons would be prohibited. These enhanced measures will take effect from 0:00 hour on August 8 until further notice.
Businesses that are allowed to continue operations are required to comply with the prevention and control measures, including providing protective clothings and hand sanitizing liquid to employees, measuring visitors’ body temperature and ensuring social distancing.
Binh Thuan is known as a capital of resort with a large number of visitors and foreign experts. The province has recently received nearly 3,000 people returning from the epidemic affected areas of Da Nang City and Quang Nam Province. The province has a high risk of transmission in COVID-19.

